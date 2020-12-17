Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Baby Bump Snapshot Following Pregnancy News

Katharine McPhee is embracing her maternal glow. The pregnant actress posted a selfie showing off her burgeoning baby bump.

McPhee, 36, flaunted her bump while rocking a blue full-length coat in a snapshot she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

McPhee captioned the radiant photo simply, "💙🦋💙."

This is the first photo McPhee has shared that prominently displays her growing baby bump since it was first revealed in October that she and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together.

Foster was also among the many famous figures who excitedly commented on the pic, writing, "My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife!"

A source confirmed the news of McPhee's pregnancy to ET on Oct. 8, sharing, "Katharine and David are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited. [They] discussed having kids early on and were on the same page."

This is 36-year-old McPhee's first child, while 70-year-old Foster has five daughters -- 34-year-old Jordan, 38-year-old Erin, 39-year-old Sara, 46-year-old Amy and 50-year-old Allison -- from previous relationships.

The former Smash star and the legendary record producer got married in June 2019. It's the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

For more on Foster and McPhee's romance, see the video below.