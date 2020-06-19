Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Husband Chris Pratt Has Been 'Wonderful' During Her Pregnancy

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels so lucky to have her husband, Chris Pratt, and family close to her during her first pregnancy. The 30-year-old author opened up for the first time about her baby on the way while doing an Instagram Live with her friend, Dr. Zelana Montminy, on Thursday.

Dr. Montminy first congratulated Schwarzenegger, before asking her how she's holding up.

"Really well, actually. I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," Schwarzenegger said with a smile. "And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."

"Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant," she added.

ET previously learned that the couple was expecting their first child together back in April. Though this is Schwarzenegger's first child, Pratt shares son Jack, 7, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Earlier this month, as the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, a source told ET, “Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon."

With the coronavirus lockdown, the couple has been able to spend more time together and prepare for their upcoming arrival.

"Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently, as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare," the source added. "They know their baby is coming soon and can’t wait to welcome their new addition.”

Just last month, Schwarzenegger's famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, told Jimmy Fallon that he was really excited for his daughter, adding that the baby is due "sometime this summer."

"I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he is, and have some fun. I think this is kind of a unique experience," the Terminator star expressed.

ET also spoke with the expectant mom's mother, Maria Shriver, who also expressed excitement about the impending birth of her first grandchild.

"I'm really proud of her. Obviously she and Chris are super happy," Maria said of her daughter and Pratt. "They're a blessing to each other."

As for whether she's ready for the "grandma" title, Maria joked, "I'm not embracing that name exactly."

