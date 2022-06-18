Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Her and Chris Pratt's Baby Girl

Katherine Schwarzenegger is offering the world a glimpse of her and Chris Pratt's second baby, nearly two months after she was born.

Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a series of phots from the months of May and June, and two of those photos included their newborn daughter, Eloise Christina. In the post's cover photo, the doting mother's sitting on the couch and carrying Eloise, whose tiny hand peaks out of her yellow blanket.

In another photo, Schwarzenegger shows off Eloise's striped onesie and cute socks featuring pink bows. The other photos included what appears to be the couple's 1-year-old daughter Lyla's hand reaching for a tiny flower, bottles of breast milk, a throwback photo of Schwarzenegger and a plate of cookies.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed baby No. 2 back in May, after the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to announce the big news.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well," Pratt captioned the post. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Pratt also shares 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Farris.

Earlier this month, Pratt joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he just learned how to spell Schwarzenegger.

"I've learned now," he quipped. "It's a long name."

"There's a lot of letters in these children's names," Pratt joked of his daughters.