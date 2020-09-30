Kathie Lee Gifford Gives Advice to Goddaughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner

"By the time I moved away from California they were still very, very little, so I've obviously not had a whole lot of influence on their lives," Kathie Lee admitted. "But I adore them. I adore all of them. They're part of my life. I've know [their mom] Kris [Jenner] since I was in my early 20s, when I first started my career in California."

As for her words of wisdom for Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23, Kathie Lee had two major pieces of advice to dole out.

"I would tell them, first of all, stay close to God. And they sometimes do!" she said. "I would tell them to be true to themselves. That's about it. That's what I tell everybody."

The advice Kathie Lee offered up wasn't any different than what she'd tell a non-famous friend.

"They're not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world. They were just my dear friend's children," she explained. "That's what all we celebrities are anyway at the end of the day really, we're just people."

"We have a celebrity crazed culture and we put people on pedestals that we're not made for. People aren't supposed to sit where only God should sit," Kathie Lee continued. "We make huge mistakes [when] we make our idols out of human beings, 'cause they're going to topple and fall. Unfortunately in our culture people love to see the fall. I hate it. I hate to see people ruined or destroyed."

Kathie Lee's words of wisdom come after the announcement that the upcoming 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be its last.

Watch the video below to get insight into the Kardashian/Jenner family's decision to end their show.