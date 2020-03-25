Kathy Griffin Hospitalized in Coronavirus Ward With 'Unbearably Painful Symptoms,' But Can't Get Tested

Kathy Griffin has been hospitalized amid the coronavirus pandemic -- but the comedian says she's been unable to get tested for the virus.

Griffin posted to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that she's been transported to a "COVID19 isolation ward" but has been unable to obtain a test for the virus. She let fans in on her medical journey in part to fire back at a tweet from President Donald Trump, who tweeted a claim earlier today about the United States' testing process for coronavirus.

"Just reported that the United States has done far more 'testing' than any other nation, by far!" Trump's tweet claims. "In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!"

"He’s lying," Griffin captioned her post, which shows her lying in a hospital bed with a protective face mask, alongside a screenshot of Trump's tweet. "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST ."

Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and more have taken to social media in recent weeks to share their coronavirus diagnoses and keep fans updated on their health.

It's been a trying few weeks for Griffin, who announced on St. Patrick's Day that her mother, Maggie Griffin, had died after a long battle with dementia.

"I am gutted," Griffin wrote, alongside a snapshot of her and her mother sitting beside a pool. "She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much."

"I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other," Griffin continued. "I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable."

