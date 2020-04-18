Katie Holmes Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Suri Cruise on Her 14th Birthday

Katie Holmes is raising a full-blown teenager!

The proud mother is celebrating her daughter, Suri Cruise's, 14th birthday and making the best of things while in quarantine. On Saturday, Katie shared a photo of what appeared to be a DIY birthday sign along with a sweet message that was full of heart emojis for her only child.

"💕Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!" the 41-year-old actress wrote. "💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕"

Suri's birthday comes just a few months after her mom opened up to InStyle magazine about her relationship with her daughter and what wisdom she hopes to pass on to her.

"I love her so much," she gushed. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong -- she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie added, "We've gotten through the sort of girlie stage. I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice. It's sort of, like, just put your stuff out there and be yourself. It takes a while to be comfortable, though."

