Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss Amid Scandoval Fallout: 'You Deserve It'

Prior to "Scandoval," Maloney said she was "apprehensive" about Leviss "but still trying to give her a chance."

"I was really trying to give her the benefit of the doubt and try to get some kind of friendship off the ground with her," Maloney explained to Lala Kent. "... I felt like she was being very misguided. We felt that way, that she was getting s***ty advice from people, so we were trying to take her under our wing…. Hindsight's 20/20, but I watch it and I'm like, 'Katie, you should've just told her to stay home.'"

Kent did not hang out with Leviss prior to the scandal, something she's now grateful for, stating, "Thank God I did not give this ho a chance to be in my presence and breathe my air."

Maloney is ready to adopt that same attitude now.

"I can confidently say f**k you to her, because I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn't have to be, but I was," she said. "And the fact that you didn't really step up or really appreciate that or recognize that, and you just walked all over that and took a giant dump on it? Like, you're an idiot and I don't care. I don’t care what's coming to you right now. You deserve it."

Kent concurred, stating, "Absolutely! That's what is so crazy to me, is when people really f**k around and then there's repercussions to your actions, and they're like, 'This isn't fair, though! This shouldn't be happening!' And they try to take every avenue to make it make sense, and it's like, 'You did this! No one did this to you, right? So, are we sorry that we got caught, or are we sorry that it happened?'"

As for Sandoval, both women agreed that his relationship with Madix had problems long before his affair came to light.

"He's sucking the life out of her. She's a shell of a person," Kent said of how she felt about Madix during her and Sandoval's romance. "... I'm devastated for her, but it was right in front of her."

Maloney noted that the "similarities were just profound" between her relationship with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and Sandoval and Madix's romance, something she never expressed to her pal.

"Who wants to say, like, 'Hey, so you know that marriage I just ended because of all these things? I see that in your relationship,'" Maloney said.

Bravo cameras are catching all the relationship drama as it unfolds, and will certainly stir up more headlines when the season 10 reunion tapes next week. Though the reunion taping will likely be challenging for Leviss, Maloney thinks she'll still show up, because it wouldn't "bode well" for her future on the show if she didn't.

"It's in the contract. That's sort of the button on things," she said. "... I had COVID last year and I had to still phone in. I was sitting there shivering. My body was aching. Like, I had a blanket on my lap."

While fans will have to wait to see what goes down at the reunion, there will be plenty of drama to play out as season 10 continues to air on Bravo.

"Watching it now is just going to be a treat!" Maloney said, with Kent adding of the March 15 episode, "I feel like tonight's episode is what really launches us into the wild ride."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.