Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Collaboration Rumors

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift aren't teaming up anytime soon. During an interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, Perry shot down fan speculation that she and Swift are teaming up on her new album.

Fans started thinking that a song between the women was in the works after Perry announced her new track, "Daisies," and Swift posted a pic of her wearing a shirt covered with flowers.

"Not as yet. No, I mean, it’s, it’s, the fans are so fun, I mean, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs and we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos, in content that we create," Perry said. "But, not everything is an Easter egg."

Though a collab isn't in the works just yet, Perry seemed open to teaming up with Swift in the future.

"The fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future and I’m always open," she said of working with Swift, with whom she previously had a feud.

In addition to her music, Perry is focused on becoming a mom, as she is pregnant with her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first child together.

"What’s in the cards is becoming a mother and I’ve always wanted to be that. I didn’t know if I could be that, or if I’d have the capacity," Perry said. "My sister is the most maternal one in my family and I’m, I am a logistics strategiser, you know, show off, and I didn’t have the maternal gene. So I’ve had to, like, really learn how to have that and so, becoming a mother will be, first and foremost."

Perry also joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music and revealed that she expects becoming a mother to impact the type of music she creates.

"My whole life is about to change and I'm sure I will have a whole new access to different emotions I never had, and will be able to write from, so I'm going to write a whole other record probably when that happens," she said.

Currently, though, Perry is focused on "uplifting, inspirational anthems" like "Daisies," which dropped on Friday.

"I wrote this song just like it's another anthem for myself," she explained. "I came out of a pretty dark time on Witness and I've been writing a record for two years. I wrote some of it while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel. And when I'm writing songs like 'Firework' or 'Roar,' it's not because I'm feeling hunky dory. It's literally because I am having really dark thoughts and trying to come out of it. And my soul sends a message to my intellect, to my head. It says, 'You're going to get through it. You've gotten through it before. And here's a nugget of inspiration, how you're going to do it.' And it becomes a song."

"'Daisies' was just a nugget of inspiration for me to go, look, I don't need to change. I will stay true to my past. Maybe that won't be popular at times, but I will stay consistent with who I am," Perry continued. "I will keep pushing myself musically, as a human being to evolve every single day. And I will continue to travel on the road less traveled no matter what people say."

Perry added that songs like "Daisies" were created after a two-and-a-half-year process, which caused her "to go to some pretty dark places and face a lot of things I didn't want to face."

"I did some heavy, emotional, psychological lifting. It was unstable times because I was this girl that was all self-love. It was easy for me to say that when I had such admiration coming from the outside and then, when I didn't get the same type of admiration or my life kind of shifted, even by a degree professionally, it was like a big seismic shift," she explained. "The roller coaster had only ever been up. And if you navigate a boat a degree different, you land on a different continent. It may not have been that big to everyone else. But to me it was like, 'Oh god, this is intense.'"

"I basically had the rug of validation pulled from underneath me," Perry added. "And that was necessary to really go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey that I went through."

"Daisies," Perry said, "has definitely taken on a new meaning in quarantine times."

"I think it's been a time to reflect and a time that we realize maybe we took a lot of things for granted and didn't have the gratitude about certain simple things," she said. "And hopefully, when we all get out of this, we will appreciate and be grateful for our freedom. And we will go after life like never before knowing that it can be taken all away."

While her song has taken on a new meaning amid quarantine, her relationship with Bloom has too.

"He's seen it all and God bless him, he's still here," Perry praised during a chat with SiriusXM Hits 1. "Which is amazing and commendable because I have definitely tested him."

