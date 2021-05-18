Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Trying to 'Balance Their Career Commitments' Amid Parenthood, Source Says

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are looking to find balance in their lives as working parents. The A-list couple has kept a busy schedule since welcoming their daughter, Daisy, last summer.

"Katy and Orlando have been doing well," a source tells ET. "Katy loves being a mom, but also loves being a boss. She feels like a powerhouse right now and really on top of the world in terms of her career and motherhood. She's so thrilled and excited about her Vegas residency.”

Perry, 36, returned to her judging gig on American Idol this season and announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency earlier this month. Bloom has a series of acting projects lined up, including season 2 of his fantasy series, Carnival Row, and the upcoming sci-fi film Needle in a Timestack.

“Orlando and Katy haven't put too much pressure on wedding planning at the moment and are really just trying to balance out their career commitments and aspirations with parenthood, while also making sure they nurture their relationship," the source added of the engaged pair.

