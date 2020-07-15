Katy Perry Has a Punny Nickname for Her High-Energy Daughter

Katy Perry is getting ready to welcome her little girl!

"All is good. I'm putting out a record still, I'm putting out a baby, don't know which one's coming first," Perry recently told British radio station Hits Radio Breakfast. "What a time in the world. It's crazy. I'm insane for doing this, but I've never been right in the head."

As Perry approaches the end of her pregnancy, she quipped, "I'm a full-on mouth breather," adding of her cravings, "I eat so much flavored ice."

As for her little one, she's very active in the womb.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes," the "Smile" singer jokes. "I love a pun."

Perry is preparing to release her fifth studio album, titled Smile, next month.

"After the record comes out Aug. 14, I'm going to be shifting gears and energies," she said, referencing her impending bundle of joy.

Perry also gushed about her fiance, Orlando Bloom, as an experienced dad, saying he knew the "exact" stroller they needed.

"I said, 'Oh my god, I'm so grateful that you know this,'" she said.

Bloom shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Kerr is now with businessman Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares 2-year-old son, Hart, and 9-month-old son, Myles. Spiegel recently praised Kerr and Bloom's co-parenting efforts in a profile for the WSJ. Magazine.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” Spiegel said of his childhood. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

