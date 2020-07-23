Katy Perry on Gearing Up for Her Last Performance Before Giving Birth

It's almost time the arrival of Katy Perry's baby girl! During a press conference ahead of the Tomorrowland Around the World virtual concert, the 35-year-old singer revealed that this weekend's event may be her last performance before she gives birth to her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's baby.

"I think it's possible, yeah," Perry said of her headlining gig at the virtual concert being her final performance during her pregnancy. "Other than, like, in my own shower."

"I’m happy and I know my body feels good and so that means I can give a great performance," she added.

Perry said she was "stoked to be called" to headline the event -- which will also feature performances from Steve Aoki, David Guetta and more -- and plans to put on an epic set.

"Even though I'm like an extra 40 pounds, no one cares, but I'm still dancing around and still bringing that kind of sparkle in life, and fun, and joy," she said, before teasing what fans can expect from the concert, which will take place on July 25 and 26.

"The performances are not on Zoom, and not from our couches, and they are a high level," she said. "They're gonna be different than anything that you've tuned into during this time over quarantine. I think it's gonna be worth a ticket for sure."

Ahead of the Aug. 14 release of Perry's album, Smile, the singer also stopped by The Howard Stern Show, where she recalled going paddleboarding with Bloom back in 2016. At the time, Bloom was photographed nude, while Perry sported a bikini for the outing.

"He tried to get me there and I was, 'Nah,'" she said of opting not to go nude herself. "I mean, I would have never, like, set him up, if I had a real thought [that we would be photographed], but in the back of my mind... I thought maybe there would be a chance. I would say I'm a little bit more of the pragmatic in the partnership."

As for why Bloom wanted to be naked during their adventure, Perry quipped, "It was Europe!"

"Honestly, we had had a pretty chill time for a week. Everywhere we looked, it was like everyone was naked. It was Europe. It was Italy," she said. " I think he wanted to fit in with the locals."

