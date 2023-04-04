Katy Perry Shares Her 'Ugly Crying Face' on 'American Idol' and Kim Kardashian Has a Hilarious Reaction

Katy Perry isn't afraid to keep it real on American Idol. The 38-year-old judge often has her heart on her sleeve while listening to contestants perform on the ABC music competition series.

On Monday night, Perry was brought to tears by contestant Fire, a young single mother and stripper desperate to improve her situation.

After Fire's duet partner, Kaya Stewart, dropped out of the competition moments before their duet, Fire was left alone on the stage and in tears.

The singer pulled through, singing her rendition of Adam Lambert's "Whataya Want From Me" while crying.

The emotional performance reduced Perry to tears, and the "Firework" singer took to Instagram to share her less-than-glamorous moment.

"Hi this is my ugly cry face," Perry captioned the clip.

Kim Kardashian, who is known for her own on-screen crying moments, commented on Perry's post, "We all have one."

Ultimately, Perry sent Fire onto the next round, praising her for continuing to fight.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.