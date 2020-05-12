Katy Perry Shares What Her Biggest 'Challenge' Has Been Since Welcoming Daughter

Katy Perry knows the stress of being a first-time mom. The "Never Really Over" singer chatted with Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, about not getting enough sleep these days.

"I’m a new mother. My daughter -- she’s such a gift -- but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep! No matter how much support you have,” Perry told the couple during the Meditate America Benefit and Concert virtual event this week. "But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?"

Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in August. During her chat with Jackman and Furness, the American Idol judge shared that transcendental meditation has helped her focus and get some hours back.

"There’s been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes," she said, noting that she gets "the deepest rest."

Just last month, a source told ET Perry and Bloom are doing a "great job" at balancing parenthood with their careers.

“Katy and Orlando are doing fantastic as a couple and are in parenthood bliss," ET's source said. "They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now."

"They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act," the source added. "Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."

Perry also fawned over Bloom while talking to ET in October. "Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," Perry said of her beau. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

