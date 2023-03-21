Keanu Reeves Gets Emotional Over Late ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick at Premiere (Exclusive)

Keanu Reeves is reflecting on the life and legacy of his friend and co-star Lance Reddick, following the actor's untimely death.

Reeves walked the red carpet at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday, where everyone wore blue ribbon pins in Reddick's memory, and his name was displayed first and upfront on the marquee.

Reeves spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about Reddick -- who appeared in all four films in the John Wick franchise as hotel concierge Charon -- and was also slated to appear in the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina.

"Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist," an emotional Reeves shared of his late colleague. "His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special."

Reddick's rep confirmed the news of his death to ET on Mar. 17, stating that he "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes." He was 60.

Looking at his time with Reddick, Reeves shared, "[I am] really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost 10 years."

The moving words echo Reeves' tribute, which he shared in a statement shortly after news of Reddick's death first broke, alongside John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," the pair said in their statement. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters Mar. 24.