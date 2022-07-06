Keanu Reeves Has a Sweet Encounter With Young Fan at an Airport

Keanu Reeves once again proved he's a man of the people, after giving one of his biggest fans the most memorable encounter.

The heartwarming story comes via a TV producer named Andrew Kimmel, who took to Twitter on July 4 and posted a photo of the mask-wearing actor giving the boy an autograph as they waited at baggage claim at an airport in New York after a flight from London. As Kimmel tells it, the boy approached the Matrix star and asked for his autograph. But the encounter didn't end there.

According to Kimmel, the boy fired off a list of questions and, perhaps to no one's surprise, Reeves "happily responded to every single" question: "Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not f1, but I like riding motorcycles."

Kid: Why were you in London?



KR: Filming a documentary.



Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)



KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!



Kid: Do you drive?



KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY?



KR: I live in LA.



Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York?



KR: Four days! No… five. Five days!



Kid: Why are you in NY?



KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet!



Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown!



By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The boy also wanted to know what was bringing the John Wick star to New York, and apparently, it's the American Buffalo show on Broadway. The inquisitive boy also wondered where a big star like Reeves stays in New York, and the actor didn't hesitate when answering he's staying in Midtown for five days.

And, in true Keanu Reeves fashion, the actor made it known that he was totally comfortable getting peppered with questions because he had his own list of questions for the boy too!

"By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him," Kimmel tweeted. "Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?"

Kimmel, who also shared the selfie he took with the Speed star, ended the thread that has since gone viral by saying, "The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight." Kimmel added, "I thought I'd share because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people's lives. We need more Keanus!"

Reeves' kindness and generosity extends beyond his co-stars. For example, in a 2003 interview with the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, he was asked about gifting 12 stuntmen who worked with him in the memorable The Matrix Reloaded fight scene each with their own Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

"We were all in this thing, and we were training together beforehand," Reeves said at the time. "I just wanted ... to give a bigger thank-you to all these guys who helped me make this, I think, one of the great movie fights in the history of cinema."

Then, in June 2020, Reeves offered his John Wick stunt driver, Jeremy Fry, an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to an exclusive racetrack the actor closed down to give Fry and a bunch of other close friends the true VIP treatment. Back in October 2021, Reeves also gifted the John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt crew personalized Rolex Submariner watches, each retailing at about $10,000 a piece.