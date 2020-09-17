Keith Urban and Pink Perform 'One Too Many' for First Time at 2020 ACM Awards

Keith Urban and Pink just rocked the ACM stage! The duo teamed up to perform their track, "One Too Many," at the 2020 Academy of Country Music awards on Wednesday.

A mesmerizing display of colors served as the backdrop for the Urban and Pink's performance. The country star, dressed in all black, jammed out on the guitar, while Pink took the mic in a floral dress and leather jacket. The pair were socially distanced by a (potentially virtual) wall during the song, but still brought the energy fans would expect from two superstars.

Prior to the epic performance, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Urban, who's also the ACMs host this year, about teaming up with the pop star for the track, which will appear on his upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

"It was great getting to do a song with her. I've been such a deep admirer of her gift and her as a person her entire career. She's extraordinary," Urban praised. "She's got the career to prove it. She's an extraordinarily gifted human being."

"That voice. Man, that voice. You know it the second it comes on. You just know it," he continued. "She's one of the greats. She's literally one of the greats. Getting to do a song with her was amazing. I can't wait for people to get to hear this."

Watch the video below for more of ET's chat with Urban.