Keith Urban Explains How Wife Nicole Kidman Broke Her Ankle

Keith Urban is revealing how Nicole Kidman injured herself. During an appearance on The Project, the 52-year-old singer said that it was a simple trip that made Kidman, 52, break her ankle.

"About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle," he said. "And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it."

"Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say," he added. "She's been handling it way better than I would've."

During an interview with ET, Urban further discussed Kidman's attitude following her injury, even praising her for attending his recent show at a drive-in theater that he put on for healthcare workers.

"She is a trouper, because there she was last night out there amongst all the folks, huddling around with her boot and her mask on," Urban said.

While speaking with The Project, Urban said "the hardest thing" about quarantining in Nashville with Kidman and their daughters -- Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9 -- was not knowing when they'd be able to return to Australia.

"We want to get back to see our moms, too," he said. "Nic's sister's there and all of her family, my brother and his family, everybody's there, so we're really anxious to get back."

Kidman agreed with her husband's assessment in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I would love to be able to have a cup of tea with mom and sit on the balcony and talk about life, and have her tell me what I should be doing," she said. "I have my immediate family here, but I don't have my extended family, who are so much a part of me. I can't touch them."

"So many people are in exactly the same position," she added. "So many people right now are going, 'When do I see my family again?'"

Despite their uncertainty about when they'll be able to return to Australia, Urban told ET that he's been "really enjoying" their family time in quarantine.

"[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert," Urban said. "It's our little bit to try and help out."