Keke Palmer's New Food Competition Series for Disney Plus Sets Premiere Date (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer's new Disney+ competition series, Foodtastic, has set a premiere date.

The series will be available to stream just in time for the holidays -- Wednesday, Dec. 15, ET can exclusively reveal, along with the first official poster.

Hosted by Palmer, Foodtastic follows skilled artists as they create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are turned into works of art. Each episode will be themed to a Disney-owned property, such as Star WarsToy Story and The Avengers. 

Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and City Cakes founder/chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts. Palmer also serves as an executive producer. 

Disney+

Below are some of the Disney-themed episodes featured on Foodtastic.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Introducing Micro-Girl
Food artists call on Ant-Man and the Wasp to help a lab tech save the day.

Star Wars: The Rebel Mechanic 
Foodtastic food artists help a Rebel mechanic defeat the Galactic Empire.

Toy Story: Toy Doctor to the Rescue
Food artists distract Andy before he learns his robot toy is broken.

Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Best Friend
Food artists and beloved characters keep Belle’s best friend entertained.

The Avengers: Sorceress by Day
Food artists must conjure the Avengers to save the city from an attack.

Cars: Back on the Track
Food artists give a mechanic a car to enter the Piston Cup.

The Lion King:Queen of the Jungle
Food artists help a Pride Lands tour guide tell Simba’s story.

Up: An Explorer’s Adventure
Food artists give an explorer helpful suggestions on where she should go.

Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph’s New Game
Food artists work to make a brand-new video game for an amazing gamer.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Hunt for Barbossa
Food artists help a retired pirate free her matey, Captain Barbossa!

The Muppets: A Chicken Day Miracle
Food artists work to make Gonzo’s holiday, Chicken Day, the best day ever.

Foodtastic premieres Wednesday, Dec. 15 on Disney+. For more, watch below.

