Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams Clap Back at Body Shamers

Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams are standing up to body shamers. The two discussed dealing with such haters during an appearance by Williams on Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson, who has stood up to body shamers throughout the years, commended tennis pro, Williams, for always being "body positive."

“I’ve always had to stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye, and I love that you’ve always done that,” Clarkson, 38, said. “You are so body positive.”

Williams responded by praising Clarkson for calling out body shamers herself.

“I love that you’ve always done that," Williams, 39, said. "It’s so cool. One time, I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!’ I loved you for it.”

"Was that the British chick?" Clarkson responded, referring to a 2015 incident where U.K. television personality, Katie Hopkins, questioned if Clarkson ate "all of her backing singers". Clarkson later told Heat magazine, “She doesn’t know me. I’m awesome! It doesn’t bother me."

"I was like, 'Look, I ain't got time for you over the pond,'" Clarkson told Williams. "I got enough people hating on me over here!"

Clarkson then explained why she's so strongly motivated to discuss such matters publicly.

“What makes me mad about it, [is] not how it’s said to me -- it’s rude and obviously, nobody likes to hear it -- but it’s because other women and other little girls are looking out there and they’re bigger than me and they’re going, ‘If they think she’s this way, then what does the world think of me?’" Clarkson said. "The domino effect of that is so detrimental for people’s psyche and especially nowadays with young women on social media."

"It’s just so hard, so that’s what makes me mad and I feel like I have to keep talking about it every once in a while and stand up," she continued.

Clarkson added that she tries to discuss matters in a comedic way, but that “sometimes you just gotta shut it down.”

In 2017, Clarkson responded to a Twitter user who declared, "You're fat" by writing, "….and still f**king awesome.”

She also discussed body positivity with singer Bebe Rexha in 2019.

