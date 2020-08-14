Kelly Clarkson Has the Best Response to a Troll Who Says Her 'Marriage Didn't Work' Because of Her Schedule

Kelly Clarkson isn't here for the rude comments! The 38-year-old musician and TV personality took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to an online troll who insulted her decision to step in and temporarily replace Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent while the British judge recovers from his back injury.

"Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place ...no wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has no time for her kids," read the since-deleted tweet. "Not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on TV...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids."

Clarkson quickly replied to the post, writing, "Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that’s actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in early June after six years of marriage. At the time, a source told ET that the couple had struggled while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out," the source said. "They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental."

Despite the divorce filming, Clarkson and Blackstock appear to be on good terms. Later that month, the TV host specifically thanked her ex after winning a daytime Emmy for her self-titled talk show.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," she wrote on social media.

Clarkson and Blackstock share 6-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington.