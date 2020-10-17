Kelly Clarkson Recalls the Time She Signed an Autograph as Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to being mistaken for another celebrity. During Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer recalled a time when she signed an autograph as Carrie Underwood.

Clarkson and guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines played a game of "I'm Awesome At Being Awkward," where they were forced to share what they would do in the most awkward situations.

"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Clarkson began. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song 'So Small.' And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.'"

"And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood," she continued, laughing. "I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!"

Hines also shared when a fan thought she was Modern Family star Julie Bowen, while Buteau said she's been mistaken for Kim Coles and Raven-Symoné.

Back in June, Reese Witherspoon also shared a story of how she was mistaken for the "Two Black Cadillacs" country star.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" the Little Fires Everywhere star tweeted of the encounter.

Underwood replied to the tweet, writing, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life! ❤️❤️❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 28, 2020

While Clarkson may look nothing like Underwood, she did cover her song "Before He Cheats" on her daytime talk show last year.

Following the performance, the fellow American Idol alum tweeted, "Saaaaaaaaang, gurl!," adding a fire emoji.