Kelly Osbourne Says She Felt 'So Much Shame' Sharing Her Relapse News

Kelly Osbourne admits that opening up about her recent relapse was not easy for her. The 36-year-old TV personality appeared on the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast where she shared what it was like to go public about relapsing after almost four years of sobriety.

"It's not nerves, it's, you get shame. I feel so much shame," Osbourne admitted. "It happened. I'm owning it and I'm moving on because I'm human."

Earlier this month, Osbourne opened up about her relapse in a candid Instagram Stories video.

"I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track," she said at the time.

Osbourne added on her podcast appearance that she could have continued on without sharing her struggles, but chose not to.

"The reason I shared it, because I could have gone on and nobody would have f**king known, nobody would have known... I live a life of rigorous honesty," she continued. "If I'm not honest, I get sicker. They say in the program, 'You're only as sick as your secrets.' And I don't want to have any secrets."

Though she didn't go into detail about her relapse, Osbourne did note, "I caught myself before I went too far."

Osbourne plans to go in-depth about her sobriety struggles as well as her weight loss journey on her upcoming podcast, The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show, which premieres May 4.