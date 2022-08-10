Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Drops Her First Song

Lola Consuelos has officially released her first single. The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dropped "Paranoia Silverlining" on Wednesday and her voice is mesmerizing.

In the three minute-long song, Lola sings, "We'll be in the clouds / memories so loud / you don't have the heart to let me down," before repeating the chorus, "Trust / Guide me / Faith in him just blinds me / Love surprised me / Paranoia silver lining."

The track also features vocals from an artist named JO JO. After the song dropped, Mark took to Instagram to share the Spotify link and congratulate Lola on the accomplishment.

Ahead of the song's release, Kelly and Mark both hyped the song up by adding it as background music to a picturesque video of them laying down and holding hands on vacation by an infinity pool with tropical views. "Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms!" the talk show host wrote.

The proud parent's famous friends couldn't help but share their excitement, with Andy Cohen commenting, "The song is as great as your tans!"

"This :25 sec clip on loop in my office @theyoungestyung ❤️," David Muir wrote. "Love it!!!! ❤️❤️👏👏👏" Carrie Ann Inaba added.

Lola also teased the song alongside a TikTok video of herself running down a boardwalk and jumping into the ocean.

Kelly -- who also shares 25-year-old Michael and 19-year-old Joaquin with Mark -- previously revealed that Lola is currently studying music at New York University.

"There weren’t real tears but there were lots of ‘Don’t think I’m gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I’m not. I’m not gonna be home before Thanksgiving. You won’t see me before Thanksgiving,'” Ripa said of how dorm drop-off went in August 2019. "To that, I said, ‘I’ll see you in four hours when you come home because you don’t know how to use the washing machine!'”

Lola's new song isn't the only thing the family has celebrated this summer. In June, Kelly and Mark penned Instagram tributes in honor of Lola's milestone 21st birthday. "She’s 21!!! Happy birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much! You are our heart and soul ♥️♥️♥️⭐️⭐️⭐️," Kelly wrote.

While Mark commented, "beauty" on Kelly's post of Lola, he also wrote a sweet caption which read: "Happy 21st bday @theyoungestyung …we are so proud of you!! Love you so much lolly!!!"

Kelly shared the love on Mark's post, commenting, "Mastserpiece."