Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Sign Two-Movie Deal With Lifetime

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are headed to Lifetime.

The married couple is teaming up with Lifetime to produce two TV movies for the network under its "Ripped From the Headlines" slate, which takes real-life stories, often of the true crime variety, and adapts them for the screen, ET has learned.

Through their production company, Milojo Productions, Ripa and Conseulos will serve as executive producers for the untitled projects. Both are expected to premiere in 2021.

“Kelly and Mark have been important voices in popular culture for the past 20 years and we are so incredibly pleased to have them become a part of the Lifetime family,” said Paul Buccieri, Group President at A+E Networks. “We look forward to seeing their creative vision brought to life through these projects.”

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Kelly and Mark and their company into the Lifetime family. We feel like Kelly and Mark have our same sensibilities and instincts for good storytelling,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions at Lifetime & LMN. “We know our Ripped From the Headlines slate will be energized by their enthusiasm and we all look forward to bringing these timely stories to their fans.”

“As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie," Ripa and Consuelos said in a joint statement Wednesday. "We are so excited to be working with Paul, Tanya and their incredibly talented team to bring these Ripped from the Headlines stories to the screen.”

Currently, the duo's production company is in production on Family Reboot, a docuseries for Disney+, and Exhumed, a true-crime series for Oxygen.

