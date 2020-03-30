Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional Talking About Death of 'All My Children' Actor John Callahan

Kelly Ripa is mourning the death of her friend, John Callahan. During Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa remembered Callahan, who died unexpectedly on Saturday after a massive stroke.

The actress and her husband, Mark Consuelos, co-starred with Callahan on All My Children. Ripa and Consuelos appeared on the daytime soap opera beginning in 1990 and 1995, respectively, before they both departed in 2010. Callahan starred on the show from 1992 to 2005.

"I had a really bad weekend this weekend. A very dear friend of mine, a friend for almost 30 years, passed away over the weekend," Ripa told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, of Callahan. "He was a great actor, a really great friend, one of the funniest people I've ever met. The ex-husband of my firstborn son's godmother, Eva La Rue."

"His name is John Callahan. He was 66 years old, way too young to be taken from us," she added. "Ryan, you never knew each other, but you two would have loved each other."

Ripa continued her tribute, revealing that Callahan would "say the funniest things" and that she and his other friends have been remembering him by "thinking of the best Callahan-isms."

"He died way too soon. His daughter and my daughter are good friends. They're the same age," Ripa added of her and Consuelos' daughter, Lola, and Callahan and La Rue's daughter, Kaya, both of whom are 18.

"I just want everyone to know, Eva and Kaya, we are thinking of you and we are so sad. So devastated," she concluded. "So I apologize in advance if I seem out of it. I really actually am, I'm terribly out of it. So forgive me."