Kelly Ripa Gets Her Hair Colored for the First Time Since Quarantine

Kelly Ripa was excited to get all dolled up for her and Ryan Seacrest's return to the Live With Kelly and Ryan studio in New York City. The co-hosts have been doing the show remotely for months due to the coronavirus pandemic and were thrilled to be physically together again -- even if it meant they had to sit six feet apart and were not playing to a live studio audience.

Throughout quarantine, Ripa has updated Live viewers on her gray roots coming in, and was happy to report on Tuesday that she was able to make her first trip to the salon ahead of her return to the studio.

"I got my hair colored and styled and it felt incredible just to have it really done," she told Seacrest, who had some follow-up questions.

"Walk me through it when you say you had it done," he asked his co-host. "You had foil? You had paint? You had one of those helmet blow dryers?"

Ripa got the works, replying, "So we did the base coat. We did the foils. We did the hair dryer. The whole thing. It felt very safe."

The 49-year-old TV personality did note that there are some differences now when going to a salon. "I had the mask on first. What’s interesting is you’ve got your mask on and then you have to move the straps of the mask so you can get all of the -- apparently my neck is very hairy," she quipped.

Ripa, who looked glam in a Cynthia Rowley dress and Gianvito Rossi heels, said the one benefit of not getting her hair done as much is that it got healthier in quarantine. "It has gotten insanely long and thick. It’s like I forgot how much hair I had because I had been putting pieces in and clipping [extensions] in," she mused. "This is all my hair. And it’s, like, incredibly long and thick and I think it’s from not styling it, not coloring it."

She added, "There’s something to be said about shooting your show through a computer screen at home and not washing your hair and styling it every day. My hair is curly too which I forgot because I spent so much time blowing it out only to put curls back into it. But it’s actually very, very wiry hair."

While Ripa called in the professionals, Seacrest revealed in a behind-the-scenes video that he was now doing his own 'paint-by-numbers" makeup at Live and was given very specific instructions. The 45-year-old host was very surprised that he had seven steps for makeup.

Viewers of the daytime talk show have followed Ripa's "root watch" that she perfectly captured when she took the 2020 calendar challenge on Instagram.

"Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots? 😂," she wrote alongside a post that showed the progression of her gray hair. "My version of the #2020Calendar is just...real…. 💆🏼‍♀️😉💋."

Though Ripa let her hair go a bit in quarantine, she did give her 17-year-old son, Joaquin, an at-home haircut. Check out the finished result in the video below.