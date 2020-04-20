Kelly Ripa Reveals She's Using Lola's Self-Tanner as Makeup While All Her Products Are 'Locked in the Studio'

Kelly Ripa has been forced to get creative while working from home -- and for now, that includes using her daughter's self-tanner.

TheLive With Kelly and Ryan co-host opened up about using 18-year-old daughter Lola's beauty products during an Instagram Live ballet session with dancer Tiler Peck on Saturday.

"I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner, thinking that will help," she confessed. "All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on."

"I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything," she added. "So now I'm just in an 18-year-old's self-tanner and workout clothes."

Ripa, who has been hosting her show from home, is quarantining with husband Mark Consuelos, as well as Lola and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17. It's Lola, however, that seems to have the most input on her mom's quarantine style.

"What I have in our storage closet is bathing suits for summertime," Ripa shared on Saturday. "I had a one-piece and I put it on and my daughter said, 'Do yourself a favor and do not wear that on Instagram. I know that you think right now it’s great, but later on, I promise you will hate it.'"

Ripa revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan last week that with her wardrobe locked up due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had started wearing Lola's clothes. "It's gone there," she quipped.

The talk show host has been an open book amid the outbreak, and teared up earlier this month about how it's put a stress on her family.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I'm not talking to two of them," Ripa confessed to viewers and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. "Just because, we're all in the same boat together. I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents."

