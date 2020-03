Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Video Montage for Husband Mark Consuelos' Birthday

Happy birthday, Mark Consuelos!

The Riverdale star turned 49 on Monday, and although he couldn't go anywhere to celebrate right now (due to the coronavirus quarantine), his wife, Kelly Ripa, still found a way to make the day feel special.

Ripa took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a video montage that featured plenty of pics of her husband and their three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. "Happy birthday @instasuelos 🎂," she captioned it. "There’s nobody I’d rather be locked down with than you ♥️"

Ripa and Consuelos seem to be making the most of their time spent at home together while self-isolating to help prevent further spread of COVID-19. Just last week, Ripa revealed she's embracing her graying roots with a mirror selfie shared via Instagram Stories.

"Root watch week one," she wrote.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host isn't the only one showing off her gray hairs and overgrown roots to fans, however. Heather Locklear, Kevin Hart, Kelly Osbourne and more have all embraced the natural quarantine look while access to beauty services is restricted across the country.

"I'm not thinking about any of that stuff and I'm thinking about how can I help, what can I do?" Osbourne told ET. "I'm gonna foster some animals, I'm gonna, you know, see what I can do for my local hospitals."

"My parents are really adamant about me not volunteering somewhere until the curve starts to go down because they don't want me to get it but it's really hard to sit here and not help," she added. "I guess by sitting here we are helping."

