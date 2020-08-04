Kelly Ripa Tears Up Over Tension With Her Kids and Not Seeing Her Parents While Quarantining

Emotions are running high as people self-isolate to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, and Kelly Ripa's family is no exception.

The TV personality, who has three children, 22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola, and 17-year-old Joaquin, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, admitted while co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan from home on Wednesday that being in quarantine hasn't been so easy on her.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I'm not talking to two of them," Ripa confessed to viewers and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. "Just because, we're all in the same boat together. I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents."

The 49-year-old co-host added that her "kids won't hug me."

"I'm like, 'Guys, we've all been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug.'"

Ripa then apologized for getting so emotional. "Sorry, I don't know why I'm crying. Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows. Sorry, sorry," she said through tears. "Sometimes we forget that we're on. Did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn't mean to do that, didn't mean to do it."

Seacrest tried to comfort his co-host by giving her a virtual hug.

Also during the episode, Ripa talked about how her son, Michael, will not be attending his graduation ceremony and her father will not get a surgery he had scheduled.

"I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks. And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can't obviously have now for so many myriad reasons," she said. "He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college. It was such a big talking point in our house... It was at Yankee Stadium but then his film school, they have a separate graduation, and that was supposed to be at Radio City. So, two such iconic establishments that, you know, we're not going to get to experience. And again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know what I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all."

It's been an emotional few weeks for Ripa. Just last month, she paid tribute to her friend and former All My Children co-star, John Callahan, who died unexpectedly after a massive stroke.

"He was a great actor, a really great friend, one of the funniest people I've ever met. The ex-husband of my firstborn son's godmother, Eva La Rue," she said of the actor. "His name is John Callahan. He was 66 years old, way too young to be taken from us."

