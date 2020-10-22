Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Channel 'Coyote Ugly' in 2020 CMT Music Awards Performance

The duo added some pop to the country proceedings with their rollicking number, but they made sure the performance had all the leather, booze and attitude needed to give it some country spice.

Halsey and Ballerini performed the Coyote Ugly-inspired number on a set in Los Angeles that was made up to look like an empty dive bar -- complete with black stools, a dart board behind the bar and a floor covered in peanut shells.

The pair rocked semi-revealing black leather ensembles, and performed on the furniture -- with Halsey even dancing on the bar top -- during the moody, atmospheric number, which was easily one of the highlights of the night's show.

The singers gleefully embraced the over-the-top campy fun of their performance on Instagram.

Ballerini shared a snapshot of the pair lounging on the bar -- with Ballerini rocking a cowboy hat and Halsey showing off her pink snakeskin cowboy boots -- and wrote in the caption, "Living out coyote ugly dreams tonight with my girl @iamhalsey."

Their appearance was a celebration of genre crossovers, which was a recurring theme during Wednesday's show.

