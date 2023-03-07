Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Rumors That Her Romance With Chase Stokes Is a PR Stunt

Kelsea Ballerini is clapping back at rumors. Amid the 29-year-old singer's romance with Chase Stokes, she took to her Instagram story to deny that their relationship is a PR stunt.

In the pic, which Stokes first posted, Ballerini sits on the 30-year-old Outer Banks star's lap as he adjusts the strap on her dress.

"idk seems staged. probably PR," Ballerini sarcastically wrote alongside the shot, before adding the upside-down smiling emoji.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Back in January, before the couple confirmed their romance, Ballerini reacted to speculation that her sightings out and about with Stokes were a PR stunt.

"I know. Stop reading. Stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening guys?" she questioned on TikTok while showing screenshots of the PR accusations behind her. "... Let's not do this."

@kelseaballerini i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂 ♬ original sound - Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini also shared a post to her Instagram feed, which included a pic of her kissing Stokes' cheek while he held her on his back. Stokes commented on the post, telling his girlfriend, "U cute."

The loved-up posts come after the couple spent the weekend in New York City for Ballerini's Saturday Night Live debut. They had a series of PDA moments throughout the weekend and Stokes even called Ballerini "my love" in a post to his Instagram Story.

Ballerini, who settled her "nasty" divorce with Morgan Evans last October, confirmed her and Stokes' romance last month on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I slid into his DMs," Ballerini admitted. "I was just like, I'm not gonna get on an app. And honestly, he shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he like, put the bug in my ear. He's like, 'You know who's really cute when you're ready, it's Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right.' And I've never seen the show, but I just knew of him. And so, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in."

Afterward, a source told ET that the singer is feeling better than ever in her new relationship.

"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source said. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."