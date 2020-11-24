Ken Jennings Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek Following 2021 GRAMMY Nomination

The late Alex Trebek has a final prize for Ken Jennings. On Tuesday, Jennings became a first-time GRAMMY nominee, recognized in the Best Spoken Word Album field for narrating Trebek's memoir, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life.

"Wait, what??" he posted on Twitter following the announcement. Jennings (the record-breaking contestant-turned-Jeopardy! fan favorite) made sure to give credit where credit is due, adding, "This should 100% be Alex's Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this?"

In a subsequent tweet, he added, "I want to win this for Alex, but taking down Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) is gonna be sweet."

Trebek died earlier this month of stage four pancreatic cancer. He was 80. In a 2019 ET interview, Trebek said he wanted to be remembered as "just a good guy." "Somebody that you looked at on television on a daily basis," he shared, "and said, 'Hey, you know what, I like him.'"

Following his death, Jeopardy! announced that the show would go on to "honor Alex's legacy," resuming production with a rotating slate of guest hosts. Jennings will serve as the first guest host.