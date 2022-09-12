Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Delight Fans With Surprise Reunion During the 2022 Emmys

Back together again! Kenan Thompson hosted this year's Emmy Awards, and managed to sneak in a little reunion with his old pal, Kel Mitchell.

Midway through Monday's star-studded show at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Thompson wandered over to the bar for one of the ceremony's comedic interludes, and struck up a conversation with the night's "honorary bartender," Kumail Nanjiani.

An overwhelmed Nanjiani -- who had been tasked with serving drinks as a regular bartender and was totally unprepared -- struggled to make drinks for people, before Thompson decided to order for a man slumped over on the bar, apparently passed out.

"Excuse me, sir, can we get you a drink or something?" Thompson asked, as Mitchell sat up and smiled bright.

"You know what, can I get a Good Burger?" he asked, as an exuberant Thompson hugged him and the pair jumped around excitedly.

"Make that two Good Burgers!" Thompson yelled. "Oh my goodness! Let's do some kung fu as they roll into the next package!"

As the pair showed off their ridiculous martial arts moves, Thompson teased, "Sequel coming next year!"

Needless to say, fans lost it, and took to Twitter to share their excitement and love for the moment.

KENAN AND KEL AT THE 2022 EMMYS 🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/LraoriKZky — The SNL Network (@thesnlnetwork) September 13, 2022

I’ll never be too old to not get excited for Kenan and Kel #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yoJicTMuK6 — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanReports) September 13, 2022

And all the millennials rejoiced and said “welcome to good burger, home of the good burger, can I take your order?” Kenan and Kel are you serious?!?!? #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/l7c3S3wvC4 — Meredith Walsh (@meredithdwalsh) September 13, 2022

Truly warms my millennial heart to know that Kenan and Kel remain friends all these years later — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) September 13, 2022

KENAN AND KEL I AM LITERALLY SCREAMING #Emmys pic.twitter.com/WfKjFEVAL9 — Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) September 13, 2022

GIMME MORE KENAN AND KEL OK? https://t.co/0i8lGSToOz — what a Metstake🏳️‍🌈 (@ChristinaMets15) September 13, 2022

Kenan and Kel was a HILARIOUS show, and I would support a reboot, thank you. — Ashleé Clark (@AshleeEats) September 13, 2022

KENAN AND KEL REUNION AWW THAT WAS CUTE #emmys pic.twitter.com/Jr9Syt32E4 — talia (@evilvillanelle) September 13, 2022

I screamed. People probably think I’m watching sports. #KenanAndKel — mouse milk latte (@raffcitybish) September 13, 2022

A KENAN AND KEL REUNION?!! THIS SEGMENT IS FOR ME — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special ✨ (@hiimbobbi) September 13, 2022