Kendall and Kylie Jenner Get Real About Their Love Lives in Funny TikTok

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's most recent TikTok reveals a lot about them -- love lives included. In a video posted on Thursday, the sisters strutted towards the camera before placing themselves in front of the attribute that best described them.

Among the categories were "Supermodel" and "Instagram Model," "Dad’s Fav" and "Mom’s Fav," and "Hoopers" and "Rappers," referring to Kendall's tendency to date basketball players, and Kylie's love for rappers.

The sisters seemed to agree on most categories, except for the last one -- "Sloppy Drunk" and "Funny Drunk" -- with Kendall playfully trying to push Kylie towards "Sloppy." Kendall also refused to let Kylie follow her into "Supermodel"... but Kylie's not too down about it.

"I’m still a supermodel on the inside," Kylie wrote alongside the TikTok.

It seems the sisters are back on good terms after their heated fight on the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Their screaming, blowout brawl -- which turned physical on the family's trip to Palm Springs -- played out on season 19 of the reality show.

However, the Nov. 5 episode saw the two finally come together after not speaking for over a month and a half.

"It was just miscommunication," Kylie said of the fight. "Obviously, I would never do anything to hurt you. It was just crazy that it got to that point."

"I love you, I'm sorry, and let's just move on from this," she told her sister.

"Sisters are sisters, we can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other, but at the end of the day, we're family and we love each other so much," Kendall said. "She is my partner in crime, always has been my entire life. And that will never change."

See more on the fight in the video below.