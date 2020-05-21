Kendall Jenner Agrees to Pay $90,000 in Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner has reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from her involvement in the Fyre Festival.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has agreed to pay $90,000 for promoting the music festival in a since-deleted Instagram post, ET confirms. The judge hasn't yet decided whether to accept the settlement. ET has reached out to Jenner's rep for comment.

Jenner was sued in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York in August 2019 by Gregory Messer, who is seeking the recovery of money paid to talent agencies, performers, vendors and other entities involved in the marketing and failed execution of Fyre Festival. Celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty were also hit with lawsuits.

The lawsuit claimed Jenner was paid $275,000 to post about Fyre Festival on Instagram, making her millions of followers believe it "would be filled with famous models on an exotic private island with 'first-class culinary experiences and a luxury atmosphere.'"

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges Jenner "intentionally [led] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" her brother-in-law Kanye West was set perform at the event, after she tweeted, "So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."

Court documents state Jenner "did not indicate to the public that she was paid to promote the Festival."

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud. See more in the video below.