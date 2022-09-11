Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Inseparable for Fun Weekend in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spent the weekend together in NYC and were seen looking happy as can be at both the U.S. Open and the Marni Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show.

The on-again, off-again couple attended the men's singles final match at the 2022 U.S. Open on Sunday. They sat in a box at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens to watch Casper Ruud of Norway play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Jenner opted for a classic Tennis-inspired ensemble that featured a baseball cap and a sweater tied around her shoulders. For his part, Booker sported an eye-catching orange jacket. They were seen smiling and whispering throughout the match and at one point it appears like they share a kiss!

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The day before, Kendall and Devin sat front row for the Marni NYFW showing. Dressed in a floral gorgeous dress from the Italian fashion house, Kendall's look was made complete with black tights and black, knee-high stiletto boots. Booker opted for a pink sweatshirt that he paired with shorts and black sunglasses.

Despite reports of their breakup in June, Kendall and Devin have been spotted together throughout the summer. A source tells ET, "Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is meant to be, will be."

"Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times," the source adds, "but their love for one another draws them back to each other."

The source says that the pair "can be real and raw with each other and completely and authentically themselves. There's no filter and they love that about their relationship."

As for the status of their relationship, the source noted, "Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."