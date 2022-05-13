Kendall Jenner Reacts to Criticism of Her Viral Cucumber Cutting

Kendall Jenner is poking fun at herself. After social media went wild over the 26-year-old model's apparent inability to cut a cucumber on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kendall responded to the critiques of her knife skills.

"Kendall Jenner trying to cut a fcking [sic] cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed," one Twitter user wrote. Kendall took the tweet in good fun, writing in response, "Tragic!"

The kitchen mishap happened on the latest episode of the Hulu series, when Kendall was visiting her mom, Kris Jenner's, new home and decided to make a snack.

After Kendall pulled out a cucumber from the fully stocked fridge and went to work, Kris complimented, "You go, girl!" The momager also warned her daughter, "Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day."

Kendall proceeded with her cutting attempts, holding the cucumber awkwardly from behind as she attempted to thinly cut the produce. She then removed her hand from behind, instead placing it alarmingly near where her knife was hard at work.

At several points, Kris suggested that her chef take over, but Kendall was quick to shut that idea down.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Twitter was brutal on Kendall after her slicing attempts, with one person writing, "Obsessed with Kendall Jenner trying to prove she’s not an out of touch spoiled rich girl by insisting on making her own snack and almost dislocating her shoulder trying to slice a cucumber."

An additional tweet suggested, "Anytime you feel like you're bad at doing something, watch Kendall Jenner chop a cucumber."

"The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me," another person tweeted.

