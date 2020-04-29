Kendall Jenner Responds to Devin Booker Dating Rumors With NSFW Tweet -- and Kylie Jenner Is Shook

Kendall Jenner knows people are commenting on her rumored relationship with Devin Booker -- and she has something to say about it.

Photos of the 24-year-old model out on a road trip with the 23-year-old NBA pro surfaced on Wednesday, after which fans took to social media to remark on Jenner's relationship history with basketball players. She's also been linked to 23-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons and 31-year-old Detroit Pistons pro Blake Griffin. (Booker, meanwhile, was linked to Jordyn Woods in 2018.)

One user joked, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."

"Maybe she's passing them around," someone suggested -- prompting Jenner to weigh in.

"They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c**ch," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote.

Jenner's NSFW tweet had the internet shook -- and her sister, Kylie Jenner, loving it.

"lmfao," Kylie responded. "Tweet of the year."

Jenner is usually extremely private about her love life. In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, she opened up about why she rarely talks about her romantic relationships.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she said. "Like, once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

"I'm very young," Jenner added. "And right now, I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain, and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]."

