Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds Says He and His Family Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Famed music producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds has become one of the latest celebs to announce he's tested positive for the coronavirus during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The producer, who was also celebrating his 62nd birthday on Friday, shared the news on Instagram as he thanked fans and followers for their birthday wishes.

"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," he wrote. "I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends."

"I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health," Edmonds continued, announcing that he would be following the lead of producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in curating a "Celebration of Black Music Excellence" event on Instagram Live with his brother, Teddy, on April 18.

Edmonds joins stars like Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba and more, in revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis during the ongoing global pandemic.

Many others have shared accounts of family members and friends who have fallen ill or died from the virus, in an attempt to raise awareness and urge followers and fans to heed the advice of medical professionals to stay at home and avoid social contact in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

See more coverage on the pandemic in the video below.