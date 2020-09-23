Kerry Washington, Porsha Williams & More React to 1 Officer Being Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case

Celebrities are taking to social media following the news that one officer has been indicted by a grand jury in Breonna Taylor's case.

On Wednesday, former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison, who was fired after Taylor's death, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by the grand jury, AP reports. The charges relate to Hankison shooting into neighboring apartments during the incident, not Taylor's death itself, the outlet notes. No other officers have been charged.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by Louisville Metro Police in March. She and her boyfriend were in their home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address. Taylor was shot eight times. Though one officer was fired after Taylor's death, none of the officers involved had been arrested or charged until Wednesday.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams -- who was arrested at a Louisville protest in July following Taylor's death -- shared a photo of Taylor on Instagram, writing, "You deserved so much more #BreonnaTaylor ! I am praying for your mother Tamika and the rest of your family today. As hard as this verdict is for us to digest, I can’t imagine how she must feel. Shame on America’s racist justice system. Will I be next?? This has to change ! #NoJusticeNoPeace 💔🙏🏾."

In response to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who said as he issued the grand jury decision, "There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do. But they do not," Kentucky native George Clooney issued a statement to Deadline:

"I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month," Clooney said. "The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision."

Mandy Moore took to Twitter to write that she doesn't "have the words."

"#BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice," she wrote.

"Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court," Kerry Washington wrote of Kentucky's attorney general. "The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote."

"God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her," Ava DuVernay tweeted. "Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure."

"Praying for Breonna’s mother and family," Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., wrote on Twitter. "Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag."

"#SayHerName: #BreonnaTaylor," Common wrote.

In a video message, Stevie Wonder addressed Taylor's death, as well as problems facing the world today.

"No amount of money has ever brought a life back," he said in part. "Ask yourself, why so long for Breonna Taylor?"

In several tweets, JoJo blasted the sole indictment, writing, "she deserves better."

"She deserves better. She should be alive. Bare minimum. But since she isn’t- I’m praying for her family. Praying for #LouisvilleKy," she wrote. "Sending love to Breonna's family. To Louisville. Wow. This is America."

WANTON ENDANGERMENT?508.060 Wanton endangerment in the first degree.

WANTON ENDANGERMENT (part 2)



substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

(2) Wanton endangerment in the first degree is a Class D felony. Effective: January 1, 1975

Bulls--- decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

my heart is broken for the family of Breonna Taylor. once again we’re left with nothing that they try to make seem as something 💔 — Ella Mai (@ellamai) September 23, 2020

What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren't even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment..... — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 23, 2020

infuriating. no justice, no peace.



It’s all kind of numbing. On one hand it’s like I KNOW I’m not crazy there’s a real problem in our country. On the other I’m sad that everyone doesn’t see it and some don’t want to. Of course I know God is at work. It’s just tough to process it all. #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/b1ALKdkRS3 — Lecrae (@lecrae) September 23, 2020

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is wrong.



The officers could perhaps ethically argue that their use of force, according to the law, was legal, if they shot Kenny.



But Kenny wasn’t shot.



When I met the mother of #BreonnaTaylor I told her we would continue to seek justice on behalf of her daughter. Today, more than ever my promise remains. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/hmkPcEdgxH — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) September 23, 2020

They never get it right and that doesn't make it hurt any less. Breonna Taylor should still be with us and her family deserved justice today. Tired of this shit. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #JusticeForBreonna — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 23, 2020

It’s infuriating that there were only charges for endangering the neighbors, and not for killing an innocent woman asleep in her own home. Breonna Taylor deserves justice. Also he shoot at the neighbors??? What the whole fuck? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 23, 2020

Black Lives Matter. Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. What has been announced in Kentucky is not even remotely in the realm of anything that even begins to approach true justice for her murder. #BlackLivesMatter #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered — Anthony Rapp Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) September 23, 2020

WE DESERVE BETTER. BLACK WOMEN DESERVE BETTER. BREONNA TAYLOR DESERVES BETTER. — Lexi Underwood (@LexiCUnderwood) September 23, 2020

This is a sad day for America and for justice.



Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor's murder, and her family deserves much better.



This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd.



Paying the family off with a settlement & charging the cop who killed #BreonnaTaylor with a Class D felony isn’t good enough. What else is a class D felony in Louisville: shoplifting, cultivating marijuana, stealing mail. Let that sink in. Shame on you Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron https://t.co/PA2czbEwS2 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) September 23, 2020