Kevin Bacon Had to Return Kyra Sedgwick's Engagement Ring After She Cried About Not Liking It

The secret to a lasting marriage: Don't keep the wrong ring! Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 32 years, but their romance got off to a rocky start thanks to the engagement ring the 62-year-old Footloose star picked out for his future bride.

Bacon opened up about his proposal during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealing he popped the question on Christmas Eve, placing the ring box in the toe of Sedgwick's stocking.

"I had this feeling that I really, really didn't want anyone else to know," Bacon revealed. "So I didn't tell my friends, I didn't tell family, no one knew, which meant that I had to go out and find this ring all by myself, and I have to tell you that I'm really not a jewelry guy. I just don't get it. I'm just not good at picking something like that out."

Despite his shortcomings, Bacon picked out a ring that he thought was "bangin'."

"I gave it to her and she was so touched, cried, said, 'I do,'" Bacon said of Sedgwick. "And about three months later we're lying in bed and she wakes up in the middle of the night and she's crying."

Bacon was alarmed to see his fiancée in tears, saying he thought she might be ready to break up with him.

"She can't even say what's going on," Bacon shared. "Finally she goes, 'I don't like the ring!' So I talked her off the ledge. 'It's alright, it's alright, honey, we'll go back, I don't care. We'll take it back.' She felt so terrible."

Clearly it worked out just fine as the couple has been together for more than three decades and are parents to son Travis, 31, and daughter Sosie, 29.

Back in December, Bacon gushed to ET about his longtime love, saying "Listen, putting into any kind of words 32 years of marriage is difficult, but she is the music. And it speaks to music and how powerful that is. That feeling. I lucked out. Somehow I found the person that I'm meant to be with and I'll never take that for granted."