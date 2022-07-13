Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Having a Baby Via Surrogate

Following numerous breakups and after weathering multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together.

The on-again-off-again pair are expecting a second child via surrogate. The pair already share a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

A representative for Khloe tells ET, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET, “Khloe and Tristan are having another baby together, this time via surrogacy. The two have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristan if she needed to. However when the two were on good terms they decided to move forward with surrogacy near the end of last year and then Tristan was caught cheating."

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time, but Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids lives as much as he wants to be,” the source adds.

The surrogacy reports come as a surprise to many fans of the reality star, as Khloe and Tristan's complicated and tumultuous relationship has been fraught with multiple cheating scandals, public drama and several high-profile splits.

Additionally, Khloe had reportedly sparked a romance in June with a private equity investor, and a source told ET at the time that she was introduced to the mystery man during a dinner party by her sister, Kim Kardashian. It's unclear the status of that relationship.

In scenes from The Kardashians -- the family's Hulu docuseries -- Khloe and Tristan were filmed talking about possibly expanding their family. However, many believed those talks had come to an end when Tristan got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant as part of one of several cheating scandals.

After denying that he was the father of the 31-year-old personal trainer's son, Thompson later revealed, following a paternity test, that he is in fact the father of Nichols' son, who was born in December 2021.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

Thompson also publicly apologized to Kardashian.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Thompson is also the father to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

While Thompson reportedly wanted to win Kardashian back, a source previously told ET that it "would take a miracle." For Kardashian, the source told ET the that 38-year-old reality TV star is "ready to write a new chapter" in her life.

It appears that new chapter will include welcoming a second child with her ex-boyfriend.