Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are 'in Love' and 'Committed' as He Remains in Boston

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are all in when it comes to giving their relationship another chance, a source tells ET.

In November, the 29-year-old NBA star signed with the Boston Celtics, and the source says that he and 36-year-old Khloe are stronger than ever and in constant communication while she remains in Los Angeles with their 2-year-old daughter, True.

"Tristan and Khloe spend a lot of time on the phone while he’s in Boston -- FaceTiming, texting, talking and Khloe has tried to visit whenever she has the time to," the source says. "They also do lots of sending gifts like having flowers, balloons, et cetera delivered and when they are together, they love to shop, have nice meals and be outside whenever possible."

"Khloe forgives Tristan at this point, but she will never forget," the source says. "They are back to being committed, are still in love and giving their relationship another chance and hoping that it will succeed this time around. Tristan has been paying extra attention to Khloe and True and has been calling, FaceTiming, texting and sending photos all the time to check in when they are not physically together. He hasn’t been going out late at night with the boys or other girls."

The source also says that having more children together is still in the cards. In the first trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that recently dropped, Khloe is seen telling Tristan that now is the right time to have a second child.

"Having more kids has definitely been a conversation and Khloe has been very vocal and adamant about wanting a big family," the source says. "She of course sees herself marrying Tristan one day, but he has a lot to prove in order for their relationship to elevate to that level."

