Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a baby boy on the way! The day after news broke that the former couple is expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, multiplereports surfaced that the pair is set to welcome a son.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan, who are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True, have addressed reports about the sex of their second child.

During season 1 of The Kardashians, when Khloe's family learned that Maralee Nichols was expecting a son with Tristan, Kim Kardashian revealed why the sex of Maralee's baby made Tristan's latest infidelity much worse from Khloe's point of view.

"The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy. And now this girl’s having a f**king baby boy? Some f**king random that he sleeps with one night?" Kim said on the show. "F**k him. I was so team him."

As fans now know, and as Khloe's rep has since confirmed to ET, the pair's surrogate was pregnant before news of Tristan's latest cheating scandal broke. Since then, a source told ET, Khloe and Tristan "have not spoken... outside of co-parenting matters."

Another source noted of the former couple, "The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time. Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

As for how Khloe is preparing for her little one, a third source told ET that the Good American founder has her family to help her, and now that momager Kris Jenner lives next door, it "makes this new arrival even more special."

"Khloe has been prepared for the arrival of the new baby for a while," the source said. "They have a baby room and new clothes and toys. She’s very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!"