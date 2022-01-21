Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Had Planned to Move In Together Prior to Paternity Suit, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian is still recovering from the aftermath of her ex, Tristan Thompson's, recent paternity news. After being named as the subject of a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nicholls, Tristan later revealed, following a paternity test, that he is the father of Maralee's son, who was born in December 2021. He also publicly apologized to Khloe on Instagram.

A source tells ET, "Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan's actions and his public apology isn't helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed."

Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, share 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and have had an on-off romance since 2016, which has included several cheating allegations against the NBA star, including the most recent one with Maralee.

Prior to the news of this latest instance, the source tells ET that Khloe and Tristan were taking a big step in their relationship.

"Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together," the source says. "Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe."

Another source recently told ET that Khloe is focusing on bettering herself following her split from Tristan.

"Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul," said the source, describing her relationship with Tristan as strained. "She's getting back on her A-game."