Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hunt Aliens in Bizarre Date on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping their romance alive by searching for extraterrestrial life!

In a new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the couple and co-parents go on a hiking date where there have been some alleged UFO sightings.

"Khloe gave me an invite. I think I was the last person on her address book that she asked to come join her on this hike," Tristan jokes in the clip as the couple do a cute double interview. "But at the end of the day, it's quality time, and it's exercise, cardio. I'm not playing basketball right now, so I need some cardio. Being beside a beautiful woman like this, I don't know, jump at the opportunity."

The pair set off on the hiking trail as Khloe tries calling out different landmarks on their interactive map. At one point, Tristan claims not to be able to see a large rock balancing on a tiny platform. He asks Khloe to set up the binoculars so he can find what she's talking about.

But when the NBA star crouches down to see, Khloe suspects he might have some ulterior motives.

"Are you just doing this to get close to me?" she asks him.

The couple have been taking things slow on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after rekindling their romance in quarantine.

"Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings, and that's how I want to keep it," Khloe shared during a March episode of KUWTK.

The couple recently celebrated the third birthday of their daughter, True Thompson.