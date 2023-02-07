Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response When Asked About Her 'New Man'

Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her love life. The mother of two hopped on Twitter on Monday to chat with her fans and answer some questions.

After one commenter asked the 38-year-old reality star who her current man was, she had a funny response.

"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another," she tweeted of her son, whose name has not been publicly revealed, and her daughter. "Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽"

Khloe and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, split in December 2021 after the news of his paternity scandal broke, revealing that he had fathered a child while they were engaged.

Though they are still amicably co-parenting their kids and Thompson has been spotted at several Kardashian family events, they are not back together romantically.

Last month, Thompson's mother, Andrea, died suddenly with Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, and momager, Kris Jenner attending the funeral.

Weeks after Andrea's death, Kardashian posted about her children's grandmother, writing, "This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives... I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."

Thompson also honored his mom in a touching post, seemingly acknowledging his past scandals.

"All I can say is, Im sorry mommy for the wrong decisions Ive made in my life. Im sorry for the embarrassment & pain," he wrote. "You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised."