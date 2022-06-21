Khloe Kardashian Is Dating a Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloe Kardashian is putting her heart back on the market! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is dating a private equity investor and that she was introduced to the mystery man during a dinner party by her sister, Kim Kardashian.

According to the source, 37-year-old Khloe and her mystery man hit it off at a dinner party several months ago.

"Khloe has been dating a private equity investor," the source says. "Kim introduced the two of them at a dinner party several months ago and they clicked and hit it off. Khloe is in a good head space and things are going well for her."

Meanwhile, a source told People, who was the first to report the news, that Khloe and her new man are in the early stages of their relationship. The Good American founder’s new romance is her first since officially ending things with Tristan Thompson, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, True.

Over the weekend, Khloe put the rumors to rest that she was dating another NBA star. Khloe responded to a Kardashian fan account on Instagram that shared a tip given to the popular celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi that claimed "she was seeing another NBA player."

The Kardashian fan account wondered in its post, "Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn't need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will," suggesting that they can’t wait for the mother of one to be in a relationship like her sister’s Kourtney and Kim.

Khloe quickly shut down the speculation but thanked the site for the support. "Definitely NOT True !!!" she commented on the post. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

The buzz surrounding Khloe’s love life comes shortly after the season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu gave fans an inside look on the events that transpired in December 2021, when it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols during his relationship with Khloe.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face," Khloe told the cameras during the episode. "It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed."