Khloe Kardashian Is Disgusted That Kris Jenner Can't Stop Talking About Her Sex Life

TMI, Kris Jenner! The 64-year-old momager is all about her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in the new sneak peek clip for Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kris can't stop gushing about her sex life with her two daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, while at a lunch.

"Do I have lipstick all over my face?" she asks in the clip.

"No, why?" Khloe replies.

"Oh, we were just having a little makeout session in the car," Kris explains. "Is that too much? Is my shirt on right?"

A disgusted-looking Khloe then asks why her mom's 39-year-old boyfriend wasn't joining them for the meal.

"Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night," Kris replies as her daughters look horrified. "You know how that goes."

She then seductively eats some tiramisu, declaring, "I could rub this all over my body!" as Khloe replies, "Ew! Why would you want to?"

Kris' daughters don't seem impressed by their mom's racy admissions, as she continues to announce, "I cannot stop thinking about sex."

Later, in an aside interview, Kris explains that she does feel guilty for being at a different stage in life than Khloe, who split from her daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, in 2019.

"Women go through different stages in life and I'm going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend," Kris notes. "And it's a little unfair that I'm dating and having the time of my life and Khloe's not."

In a previous sneak peek clip for this week's episode, Kris talks to Khloe about her dating life, which Khloe explained was non-existent.

"Maybe I'll never date again," Khloe noted, as a horrified Kris urged her to freeze her eggs.

"I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative that people want to be single," Khloe later said in an aside interview. "Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter and my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!