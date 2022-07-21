Khloe Kardashian Is 'So Not Ready' for True's First Day of School

As Khloe Kardashian prepares to welcome a second child to her family, she's also feeling all the feels about True Thompson growing up!

The Good American founder sweetly declared that she's "so not ready" for her four-year-old daughter to begin school in the fall. In a snap posted to her Instagram Story, Khloe showed off an adorable set of custom backpacks, lunchboxes and pencil cases emblazoned with True's name from the brand Stoney Clover Lane. "The cutest!!!!" she gushed.

"The most perfect backpacks for True's first day of school," she wrote with three eyes-welling-up emojis. "OMG I'm so not ready for this."

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Khloe seems to be feeling nostalgic about her time with True as her only child moment is coming to a close. Earlier this week, she shared a series of vacation snapshots to her Instagram showing the mother-daughter duo cuddled up in the ocean with the caption, "Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl."

Of course, a source tells ET that both Khloe and True are over the moon excited to welcome a new little one.

“True is so beyond thrilled about becoming a big sister,” the source tells ET. “She has been asking for a sibling for a long time and is so excited."

Even amid drama with the baby's father, Tristan Thompson, “Khloe is very, very happy about having another baby,” another source adds. “Mostly because she can't wait to give True a sibling, and to be a new mom again, of course.”

A rep for Khloe has confirmed that the reality star and Tristan are welcoming their second child together via surrogate. The baby, reportedly a boy, was conceived in November, before it was revealed that the NBA star had recently fathered another child with another woman. Today, a source tells ET that the pair do not speak outside of co-parenting matters.

"Tristan has been telling friends he's excited," a source says of the new addition, who is likely due sometime in August, "but those around Khloe don't really trust anything he says at this point."

"Khloe and Tristan's relationship is strained, but tolerable enough at this point. Khloe and Tristan communicate and are on the same page in terms of doing things for True and not together as a couple," the source adds. "They want to make sure that True has the best life possible while keeping her happy and away from any tension."

According to the source, Tristan is also making efforts to keep things amicable. "He tries to play the nice guy and be on Khloe's good side," the source noted. "That said, he isn't necessarily trying to win her back romantically. It's more about keeping things cordial between them. He is doing his own thing while single."

Find the latest on Khloe and Tristan below.